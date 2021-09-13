AEW Planning A Major Rematch Between Thunder Rosa And Britt Baker (Report)

AEW women’s champion Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa received a lot of praise for their lights-out unsanctioned match earlier this year. It appears AEW is looking to capitalize on that buzz with a rematch between the two.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company officials are planning a ‘major’ rematch between these two female stars.

AEW has discussed various potential stipulations for this bout between Rosa and Baker. Discussion range from a cage match to a hair vs. hair match with the idea to build it as the biggest women’s match in the promotion’s history.

Though the rematch is not expected to take place anytime this year. Per the report, this mega rematch will likely take place sometime in early 2022.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker were the first female stars to main event AEW Dynamite when they competed in the unsanctioned lights out match during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam special of the show on March 17, 2021.

Their match was every bit as extreme as any other unsanctioned match in AEW history. The bout was universally praised and both the stars were given credit for breaking down sexist assumptions about women in hardcore matches.