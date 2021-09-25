AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results (9/24): CM Punk vs. Hobbs, Lights Out Match

AEW Rampage Grand Slam aired from Arthur Ashe in Queens, New York. This week’s episode was taped this past Wednesday. CM Punk wrestled his first TV match in AEW and Moxley & Kingston faced Archer & Suzuki in a Lights Out Match in the main event.

Rampage Grand Slam Results

CM Punk def. Powerhouse Hobbs Adam Cole & Young Bucks def. Christian Cage & Jurassic Express Men of the Year def. Inner Circle Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz def. HFO Penelope Ford def. Anna Jay Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

CM Punk def. Powerhouse Hobbs

CM Punk faced Powerhouse Hobbs in the first match of the night. Hobbs beat down Punk for the first several minutes of the match. CM Punk battled back and set up for the GTS but Hook got on the ring apron for a distraction. Hobbs capitalized and beat Punk down as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Hobbs connected with a big Spinebuster as Taz celebrated on commentary. Powerhouse went for the cover but Punk kicked out at two. Punk hopped on Hobbs’ back and applied a Sleeper Hold. They battled to the turnbuckle and Punk hit a Hurricanrana and Hobbs looked to land on his head. Hook hopped on the apron again for a distraction and Hobbs tried to capitalize. Punk got out of the way and Hobbs accidentally hit Hook. Punk then hit Hobbs with the GTS for the pinfall victory.

MOOD SINCE WE STILL HAVE FIVE MATCHES LEFT TONIGHT ON #AEWRampage : Grand Slam ? pic.twitter.com/wC7CTJuu69 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2021

Cole & Young Bucks Picked Up A Win

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage faced Adam Cole & The Young Bucks tonight on Rampage Grand Slam. Young Bucks and Cole took control of the match and isolated Jungle Boy in the ring. They hit Jungle Boy with a series of Superkicks as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, the Super Kliq still had Jungle Boy trapped in the ring. Luchasaurus tagged in and leveled Matt and Nick Jackson with a Clothesline. Luchasaurus followed it up with a Chokeslam to Matt and then caught Nick in midair and planted him with a slam as well.

Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap but got distracted by Gallows. Matt hit Jungle Boy with a Superkick and then Luchasaurus tagged in. Adam Cole tagged in and traded punches with the big man. Matt Jackson hit Cage with a low blow and planted him on the entrance ramp.

Cole and the Young Bucks isolated Luchasaurus in the ring. Cole hit Luchasaurus with Panama Sunrise and Young Bucks followed it up with the BTE Trigger. Adam Cole then hit the Last Shot for the pinfall victory.

Men of the Year def. Inner Circle

Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) faced Inner Circle (Jake Hager & Chris Jericho tonight. Jericho and Scorpio started off the action and Le Champion hit some chops. Jericho connected with a Suplex and gave the middle finger to Ethan Page.

Scorpio hit a Jawbreaker and tagged in Ethan. Hager tagged in and connected with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Jericho tagged back in and got sent to the corner. Dan Lambert slapped Jericho in the face as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Hager leveled Page with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Powerslam for a two count. Lambert held Hager back and Ethan capitalized with a shoulder tackle. Hager leveled both Sky and Page with a Clothesline and tagged in Jericho.

Jericho leveled Page with a Dropkick and hit a Lionsault for a near fall. Hager tagged in and hit a Powerbomb on Sky. Jake got Sky in an Ankle Lock while Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho. Lambert distracted Hager and Sky rolled him up for a near fall. Lambert then held onto Hager’s feet as Scorpio rolled him up for the victory.

After the match, Hager attacked Sky and Page. Jericho dragged Lambert into the ring but American Top Team rushed the ring. Paige Van Sant unloaded some punches to Jericho’s midsection and Jorge Masvidal followed it up with a running knee.

American Top Team invaded tonight's AEW show and @GamebredFighter recreated his flying knee KO on Chris Jericho.



Paige VanZant, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and more also got into the mix! pic.twitter.com/ZcwbgOx0VR — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) September 25, 2021

Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz Picked Up A Win

Santana, Ortiz, and the Lucha Bros faced Hardy Family Office (Private Party, Butcher & Blade). It is kind of odd to see members of the Inner Circle in the following match minutes (and made the first entrance of the match) mere moments after Jericho and Hager were outnumbered and beaten down. That seemed like quite the oversight.

The match started out with a brawl and HFO was knocked out of the ring. Ortiz hit a Splash but Private Party brought him to the outside and connected with a DDT on the floor.

Back in the ring, The Butcher connected with a Powerbomb on Fenix as Matt Hardy trash talked with Ortiz. Orange Cassidy made his way to the ring and hit Jack Evans with the Orange Punch.

When Rampage returned from a break, Pentagon Jr. connected with a Backbreaker. Santana tagged in and ran into a knee to the face from Blade. Lucha Bros hit a Fear Factor/Stomp combo as Santana & Ortiz connected with Street Sweeper for the pinfall victory.

Penelope Ford def. Anna Jay

Penelope Ford faced Anna Jay tonight on Rampage Grand Slam. Anna controlled the action early but Penelope battled back with a kick to the side of the head. When Rampage returned from a break, Anna and Penelope traded punches in the ring. The Bunny hopped on the apron for a distraction and Penelope hit Anna Jay with brass knuckles for the quick win. After the match, Ford and The Bunny attacked Anna Jay. Tay Conti rushed the ring but Ford hit her with the brass knuckles. Dark Order made their way down the entrance ramp and HFO retreated.

Kingston & Moxley def. Archer & Suzuki

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston faced Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer in a Lights Out Tag Team match. The match started out back and forth as Rampage went to the final break of the night.

After the break, Moxley had his hands taped behind his back as Suzuki beat him down. Suzuki choked him while Archer threw chairs into the ring. Suzuki grabbed a kendo stick as Archer bashed Moxley over the head with a trash can lid.

Suzuki brought some more chairs into the ring but Homicide’s music hit. Homicide hit Archer with a steel chair and then got sent out of the ring by Suzuki. Suzuki went for the Gotch Piledriver but Moxley escaped and hit a DDT. Eddie hit Archer with the Backfist to the Future and put him in a trash can. Eddie then unloaded a ton of kendo stick strikes on Archer for the pinfall victory. Moxley, Kingston, and Homicide celebrated after the match.