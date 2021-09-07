AEW Releases Console Game Footage Featuring Jungle Boy

AEW has released new footage of its upcoming console title.
AEW has been garnering a ton of attention. Recently, the company acquired top-tier talents in CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. The promotion’s popularity has allowed them to dive into other forms of media. That includes video games.
The official AEW Games YouTube channel unveiled gameplay footage of their upcoming console game, and Jungle Boy is at the forefront this time.
In addition, a roster update for the mobile game AEW Elite GM was also announced. Among the names added to the game are CM Punk, Andrade “El Idolo,” Malakai Black, and Thunder Rosa.
Here are the rest of the AEW Elite GM roster additions announced.
AEW Elite GM Roster Update
- CM Punk
- Andrade “El Idolo”
- Malakai Black
- Thunder Rosa
- Wheeler YUTA
- Shawn Dean
- Julia Hart
- Negative One
- Anthony Ogogo
- Cezar Bononi
- Brian Pillman Jr
- JD Drake
- Ryan Nemeth
The Elite GM game will also receive a content update outside of the roster. Players will soon have access to ranked multiplayer, a championship belt system, animations for segments, additional storyline missions, new finishing moves, and more. Players can expect the new content during the week of Sept. 14.