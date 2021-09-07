AEW Releases Console Game Footage Featuring Jungle Boy

AEW has released new footage of its upcoming console title.

AEW has been garnering a ton of attention. Recently, the company acquired top-tier talents in CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. The promotion’s popularity has allowed them to dive into other forms of media. That includes video games.

The official AEW Games YouTube channel unveiled gameplay footage of their upcoming console game, and Jungle Boy is at the forefront this time.

In addition, a roster update for the mobile game AEW Elite GM was also announced. Among the names added to the game are CM Punk, Andrade “El Idolo,” Malakai Black, and Thunder Rosa.

Here are the rest of the AEW Elite GM roster additions announced.

AEW Elite GM Roster Update

CM Punk

Andrade “El Idolo”

Malakai Black

Thunder Rosa

Wheeler YUTA

Shawn Dean

Julia Hart

Negative One

Anthony Ogogo

Cezar Bononi

Brian Pillman Jr

JD Drake

Ryan Nemeth

The Elite GM game will also receive a content update outside of the roster. Players will soon have access to ranked multiplayer, a championship belt system, animations for segments, additional storyline missions, new finishing moves, and more. Players can expect the new content during the week of Sept. 14.