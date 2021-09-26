AEW Star Adam Cole Wants Back In NJPW

AEW star Adam Cole says he’d like to step back inside a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring.

Cole is one of the newest members of the AEW roster. He has already proven to be a massive signing for the promotion. He has been getting massive crowd reactions and certainly doesn’t appear to be overshadowed by Bryan Danielson as some had feared.

With the “Forbidden Door” being cracked wide open, it has led to cross-promotion between the likes of AEW and NJPW. Adam Cole told Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions that he’s hoping to take full advantage.

“New Japan is something I’d like to do more of. I had done a fair amount of tours, it was almost 10. I got to wrestle at Koruakan Hall and the Tokyo Dome and Sumo Hall and all these really cool venues. I enjoyed my time there and right as I was kind of find my footing there or gain momentum, that was when I left. The chance to go back there would be really cool. I think back so fondly of my time in ROH. PWG, I had some of the times of my life there. I got my start in CZW, which is where I met Jon. There’s a bunch of really cool things that I would like to do. Independent wrestling is a blast.”

As Cole mentioned, he made some appearances for NJPW when he was a member of Bullet Club. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks turned on Cole during an ROH show after Cole made the decision to sign with WWE back in 2017.

A lot has changed since Cole was last with the Super Kliq. Bullet Club split apart from The Elite. Also, all of The Elite members ended up signing with AEW and haven’t been seen in NJPW since early 2019.

During an interview with Asbury Park Press, Cole teased a rivalry with Bullet Club.