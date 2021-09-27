Alexa Bliss To Be Off WWE TV Soon (Report)

Alexa Bliss appears to be making her way off WWE TV.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reports that Bliss is expected to be off future WWE shows soon. The report notes that it’s unknown whether or not the angle on Extreme Rules where Charlotte destroyed Alexa’s doll will be used as a way to write her off television.

The storyline going into Extreme Rules was that Charlotte didn’t think Alexa Bliss could be championship material again due to her obsession with playgrounds and dolls. After her match with Bliss, Charlotte said she hopes this serves as a wake-up call for the former five-time WWE Women’s Champion.

It’s been said that Bliss will be off TV for “a few months.” It’ll be interesting to see if she shows up on Monday Night Raw tonight (Sept. 27) or if her time off has already begun.

Bliss’ character began to change after being aligned with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Bliss ended up costing Wyatt a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania back in April. Following a post-WrestleMania promo on Raw the following night, Wyatt wasn’t seen on TV again. He ended up being released from the company. Many people believe that Bliss essentially took Wyatt’s place.

Stick with SEScoops for more information on Alexa Bliss’ reported time off WWE TV once more details become available.