Announce Team Revealed For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has unveiled the announce team for Knockouts Knockdown.

The special all-women’s event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 9. This will be the first time the event will be held since 2017. It used to run annually beginning in 2013.

Gail Kim made the announcement that the event is making a comeback. The show will feature the likes of Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, and more.

Now, Impact has revealed the announce team.

“BREAKING: Here is your Knockouts Knockdown announce team!

Ring Announcer:

Melissa Santos

Color Analyst:

Mickie James

Play-By-Play:

Veda Scott”

In addition to the announce team and the wrestlers revealed for the show, there will also be a Monster’s Ball match in honor of the late Daffney. Here’s what Impact had to say about the memorial match.

“Knockouts Knockdown will feature the Daffney Memorial Monster’s Ball match – a tribute to Daffney, who competed in the first Knockouts Monster’s Ball alongside Taylor Wilde in 2009.”

