Another WWE Star Unhappy With His Bookings (Report)

Another member of the Lucha House Party faction in Lince Dorado is unhappy with his position within the WWE, according to reports from PWInsider.

It was reported earlier this month that Gran Metalik was not happy with his booking and the high flying star had asked for his release from the promotion.

Now the site has confirmed these reports. They noted that both Metalik and Lince Dorado have been seen at multiple TV tapings trying to express their unhappiness to the management over their bookings.

Though while his tag team partner has taken the step, there is currently no word yet on if Dorado has also requested his release from the company.

Lince Dorado signed a contract with WWE after working the Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016. He was paired with Kalisto and Gran Metalik to form the Lucha House Party in early 2018.

While the Lucha House Party has been making regular appearances on WWE TV since its inception, the trio has rarely been part of any significant storyline.

There is still no word on how WWE officials are reacting to Metalik’s release request. We will have to see if Dorado follows in his footsteps and asks for release as well.