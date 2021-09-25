Arn Anderson Shares Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Was Booed In NYC

Arn Anderson has shared his theory on why fans in NYC booed Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was featured on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. He went one-on-one with Malakai Black. Cody lost the match when Black rolled him up after spitting mist in his eyes.

The boos for Cody Rhodes were loud and clear. Fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City did not want Rhodes to go over. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Arn gave his take on why Cody wasn’t well-received in “The Big Apple.”

“I’m just speculating and I don’t pretend a mind reader, but I’m trying to get into the head of a wrestling fan. The most talented guy and the number one guy in Hollywood right now is The Rock. There’s no disputing that, I’m talking as an actor. John Cena was a guy that had always stood and was dedicating 100% of his time to the fans, to the company, to the business. I feel like when he started doing movies and he was no longer with WWE, I think fans, possibly, not putting words in their mouth, may feel a little afraid that they got their support behind these guys, and then they got red hot and took off to Hollywood.”

Anderson went on to say that he feels the fans may feel slighted since Rhodes hasn’t been on TV as much as some other top talent. Rhodes has been filming for the upcoming Rhodes to the Top reality show with his wife Brandi, and the Go Big Show. Others may point to booking decisions involved Rhodes as of late, while some believe Cody simply has the perfect life and flaunts during his entrance too much to stay as a face.

Rhodes recently had an AMA over at Bleacher Report. During the session, he claimed he’d retire before going heel again.