Becky Lynch: Big E’s WWE Title Reign Brings Hope To The World

Becky Lynch thinks quite highly of Big E winning the WWE Championship.

Big E captured the gold when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Sept. 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. The previous champion, Bobby Lashley, had successfully defended his title against Randy Orton. Big E capitalized on his opportunity and hit the Big Ending for the victory.

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Lynch discussed the significance of Big E’s title victory.

“E is the best. He has talked me off many a ledge, many a ledge when I was down and couldn’t get my foot in WWE, E was always there to make me laugh because he’s one of the funniest dudes you’ll ever meet, and be so kind and patient. He’s got this calming energy that when you sit beside him, he just makes you feel better and calm and hopeful. This new era of E in WWE brings a lot of hope to not only the company, the business, but the world.”

Becky Lynch is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. She made her surprise return at SummerSlam, defeating Bianca Belair for the gold. After Big E’s victory, Lynch hopped on Twitter to congratulate the new king of Raw.

Big E likely isn’t done with Lashley. On Sept. 26, Extreme Rules will take place inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. While nothing has been made official, many expect the two to meet again at the PPV.