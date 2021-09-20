Becky Lynch Confirms Initial Plans For Return At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has revealed nixed plans for a return at WrestleMania 37.

Lynch ended up making her surprise return at WWE SummerSlam. She replaced Sasha Banks to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch won the title in under 30 seconds after nailing Belair with a cheap shot following by a pump handle slam for the win.

Lynch had been out of action due to her pregnancy. She quickly found herself hitting the gym and getting back in shape. In fact, “The Man” revealed to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy that she was even set to make her return at WrestleMania inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida back in April.

Becky Lynch just told me she was originally good to go for WrestleMania and it was discussed she’d face Bayley.



That didn’t happen (obviously) and then she was meant to return in October before WWE called her the week of SummerSlam.



Pretty upset didn’t get Lynch v Bayley ? — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 20, 2021

Ultimately, Becky Lynch didn’t appear at “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Bayley didn’t even have a match at the PPV. Instead, she was involved in multiple segments on the show before being made to look like a fool courtesy of the Bella Twins.

Becky is currently embracing the role of a heel on television. She has done all she can to avoid a rematch with Belair. Lynch’s efforts were futile, however, as she will be putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Belair at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.