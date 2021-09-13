Becky Lynch Hopes To Be Bigger Than The Rock

Becky Lynch is already one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling industry but she is not satisfied with her position yet and she wants to be even bigger than the great one himself, The Rock.

The SmackDown women’s champion recently spoke to New York Daily. She talked about many things and also addressed the rumors that she was trying to break into movies before her pregnancy.

While she didn’t provide much detail, Lynch hinted that there are some projects ‘in the works’, before claiming that she wants to be even bigger than the people’s champion:

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock. The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend, but I’m on a different path and I’m different than The Rock and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch.”

Becky Lynch also commented on the reports about her character change after her return. She mentioned how everybody thinks she turned heel because of the way she defeated Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

However, according to The Man, she doesn’t really understand the talk about being a heel. The current champion explained that she hasn’t changed and instead, she has just gotten smarter.