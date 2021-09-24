HomeNewsWWE News

Becky Lynch On When She Found Out About Her SummerSlam Return

Lynch said she was first informed about it on Monday

By Anutosh Bajpai
Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch made her surprising return at the SummerSlam PPV and in typical WWE fashion, she hadn’t been told about it a couple of days before the show. The SmackDown women’s champion recently had an interview with BT Sport. She talked about things such as her upcoming match against Bianca Belair and more.

When asked about her SummerSlam return and how it came together, Lynch revealed that she was clued in on Monday. However, Becky wasn’t entirely sure that she would be appearing on the show until a day before the event took place:

“So I actually really only knew what I was doing, probably, that I was going to have that match probably a day or two before. I got a call on Monday, SummerSlam happened on Saturday, that there was a possibility that I was needed to fill in for a match, but I didn’t know entirely until Friday,”

Becky Lynch also praised Bianca Belair saying that she is the most athletic woman WWE has ever had and claimed that her rival will have a bright future. Though this is not the only time The Man’s return had been discussed. She confirmed previously that the company had discussed plans for a WrestleMania return for her before those talks were nixed.

