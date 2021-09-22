Becky Lynch Says Wrestlers Should Focus On Story More Than Moves

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam and promptly won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair. She’ll defend her title this Sunday against the former champion at Extreme Rules. Ahead of Sunday’s title match, Lynch spoke with Metro UK. During the discussion, Lynch was asked about what she has learned throughout her career and the Man responded that one lesson she has learned is that connecting with a crowd is more important than wrestling moves.

“There’s so many lessons. One, I think, is that the connection with the crowd is the most important thing,” Lynch said. “It’s more important than moves, it’s more important than anything, being able to connect with an audience. I feel like that is something I got fairly early on – whether or not I was any good, it was just being able to connect with an audience.”

Lynch continued to talk about the importance of telling a story in a wrestling match and how this is what truly connects with an audience.

“And two, was story above all else. I think sometimes, as wrestlers who love wrestling, we want to have a good wrestling match in spite of story. Does that make sense?”

“It’s a story, and how that whole story makes you feel. And that’s what we do, we’re storytellers. I think I learned that fairly early on that that’s more important.”

Lynch is the inaugural holder of the Smackdown women’s title, having first won the belt in 2016. She’s held the title 4x, which ranks second all-time behind Charlotte Flair‘s 5 reigns. Lynch has also held the title for 248 combined days, which ranks second behind Bayley‘s 520 days with the belt.