Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Announced For WWE Extreme Rules

The first match has been announced for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at the show, which will be a rematch. Lynch made her big return at last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event where she beat Belair in under 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair was originally slated to defend the title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, but it was announced right before the match started that Banks wouldn’t be able to compete.

Belair became the number one contender to the title last week by scoring a win over Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega in a four-way elimination match This came after Lynch refused to give Belair a title shot on SmackDown. On Friday’s show, Lynch again declined to give Belair a title match, but WWE authority figures Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out to announce that Lynch will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Belair at Extreme Rules.

It was also confirmed that a contract signing for the bout will take place on next Friday’s SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, which will feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena that will air on Peacock.