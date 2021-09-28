Big E Beats Bobby Lashley In Rematch To Retain WWE Championship

As promised, Bobby Lashley got his rematch for the WWE Championship against Big E in the opening match of Monday’s episode of Raw. The match was hard-hitting and went about 10 minutes until the DQ happened as The Hurt Business reunited (Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and Lashley) to attack Big E.. This led to Kofi Kington and Xavier Woods running out to make the save.

It was announced that the match would be restarted and take place inside of a Steel Cage. This was saved for the main event. At one point, Kingston did a dive off the side of the cage to take out The Hurt Business. Big E won with a Big Ending. Drew McIntyre came out and pointed his sword at Big E to close the show, so that’s the new direction.

Two weeks ago on Raw, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Lashley to win the title after Lashley had retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. WWE gave Lashley a storyline out as he was selling a knee injury. Big E got the win after hitting the Big Ending.

WWE set up the rematch at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view after Big E pinned Lashley in a six-man tag match that saw The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeat Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos.

Later that night, Lashley cut a promo about Big E and dared him to defend the WWE Championship against him on this Monday’s Raw. Lashley went as far as stating that Big E was a coward for the way that he won the title. Quickly after that, Big E accepted Lashley’s challenge by stating that Lashley better be ready this time.