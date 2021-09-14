Big E Comments On WWE Championship Win: “It Feels Earned”

Big E completed his promise to the WWE Universe of cashing in the Money In The Bank contract and became the new WWE champion during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The new champion was joined by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the ring shortly after his big win. The duo accompanied him for his backstage interview after the show was over as well.

Big E was asked how was feeling after the biggest night of his career. Replying to it, E said that he is feeling good before explaining how he feels like he has earned the title:

“I think the dream for anyone in any vocation of craft or anything is getting to [not only] do really cool things and get to the top of your craft but to do it with your best friends. I always tell this story because I never wanna forget. I will always remember the three of us just fighting to get on TV.

We have been able to do so many cool incredible things. I got to grow so much as a person, as a performer because of these guys. I could not have written a better career for myself. I am glad, in many ways that it took so long because it feels earned.” said Big E, “I am glad that I wasn’t handed things right away. That I had time to grow to do all the things that we had chance to do.”

The former NXT champion was also asked how he felt getting applause from everyone backstage after his big win. He said that it felt like the cherry on top after seeing the people who have pushed for him over the years to be there and tell him that it was a job well done. You can check out his interview below: