Big E Explains Why He Doesn’t View Himself As A Locker Room Leader

Big E is not ready to anoint himself a “locker room leader” anytime soon.

The newly-minted WWE Champion is well respected by his peers. Many performers from WWE as well as other promotions such as AEW have congratulated Big E on finally winning the big one. Despite being a veteran and someone who is liked by pretty much everyone, E doesn’t want to be seen as a leader of the locker room.

He explained why during an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

“I will never refer to myself as a locker room leader of any sort. Kofi is not a vocal leader, he just leads by example. You look at him and see the way he carries himself. I remember when he won the title and how busy he was, but he never complained and was always professional. That’s all I want to be and we should all do that, just lead by example, carry yourself in a way….

“I don’t want to have this public image that I have to worry about upholding because I’m a fraud and I have to make sure everyone has to stay quiet because they know how I really am. I want to be transparent about who I am and how I carry myself. As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t want beef or smoke with a single person on this planet. I hope everyone does well and is successful. I don’t intend on changing how I carry myself. I also realize that winning the title isn’t where it stops, it’s where it starts.”

Big E captured the WWE Championship on the Sept. 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. After Bobby Lashley successfully retained the WWE Title against Randy Orton, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned Lashley.

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette spoke about Big E's title win last week on Busted Open Radio. She believes Big E has all the tools to be WWE's next franchise player. However, she is not convinced the company's creative efforts will position Big E to achieve his full potential in that respect.