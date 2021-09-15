Big E Wants The New Day To Feud With The Hurt Business

WWE Champion Big E (that has a nice ring to it) is itching for a feud with The Hurt Business. Following his big win on Monday’s Raw, Cedric Alexander posted a message on Twitter about how things would have unfolded had The Hurt Business been in Lashley’s corner.

The Hurt Business was a group led by Lashley and MVP. The two added Shelton Benjamin and Alexander to the faction. Despite widespread praise for the group, Lashley turned on Shelton and Cedric just before WrestleMania 37.

During an interview with Complex, Big E said he’s hoping that The Hurt Business makes a comeback so they can mix it up with The New Day.

“I want to see them back. I want to see them together. Man, just the opportunity to go out there. The story is already there. The history is there, but I beat Bobby, and now Bobby needs to back up and [get] his two cast-off brothers back again. I got two brothers of my own. There are so many opportunities.”

Big E said the prospect of feuding with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline is also appealing. However, his real interest appears to be a feud with MVP’s crew.

“Imagine The Hurt Business coming back together to do battle with The New Day. All kinds of incarnations; singles matches, tag matches. Man, there’s so much that we can do there.

“So that’s the first order of business. I saw Cedric’s tweet, too, and I sent him the ‘mount up.’ Let him know: bring your boys, get the troop together, because that’s what I want. And I don’t think Bobby is ready to go quietly into that good night. I think he’s got some more fighting. So I want to see him with his troop, and let’s get this thing cracking again.”

MVP took to his Instagram page to hint at a reunion for The Hurt Business. He was seen traveling with Benjamin and alluded to “discussing business with an old acquaintance.” More on that below: