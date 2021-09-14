Big E On Why He Chose To Cash In His Money In The Bank Contract Tonight

Big E had announced before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw that he is going to cash in his Money In The Bank contract after the WWE championship match.

Sports Illustrated spoke to the New Day star before the show from TD Garden in Boston. When asked why he chose tonight for his cash in, the former IC champion discussed his connections to the area:

“Why not tonight? Why not the hometown of one Kofi Kingston? My sister lives here, my mom went to BC [Boston College] and Tufts [University]. Boston is a beautiful area, a beautiful town.” said E, “Why not here, why not now?,”

WWE also released a video of Sarah Schreiber talking to the heavyweight star backstage before the episode. He made similar comments in the video when asked why he decided to cash in his contract today and announce it in advance:

“Why not here, why not now? I believe in setting your intentions for the day.” said Big E, “I woke up, stretched, yawned, removed the coal from my eyes and said you know what? Let’s do it today.”

The championship match in the main event of Raw saw Bobby Lashley retaining his WWE title over Randy Orton with some help from MVP.

Big E completed his promise after the bout. He successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on the All-Mighty after the main event to become the new WWE champion.