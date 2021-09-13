Big E Says He’s Cashing In MITB Tonight On RAW

Big E doesn’t plan on having the element of surprise working in his favor when he cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He announced on Twitter this afternoon that he plans on cashing in the briefcase tonight on RAW and becoming the new WWE Champion.

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

Tonight’s episode of RAW will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston. Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton on the show. Other matches scheduled for tonight include Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, AJ Styles, Mace, Omos & T-BAR vs. Mansoor, Mustafa Ali & The New Day, Natalya vs Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will defend the US title in an Open Challenge.

Big E spoke to Sports Illustrated recently about wanting to make the most of his opportunity to become a world champion.

“I have a different perspective than a Brock or a Cena, who’s trying to become a 17-time world champion. I’m trying to get one. It has a different feel, and I’m not saying those guys don’t want it, too, but this might be my only opportunity. So I’ll show up ready and make some noise. I don’t feel like I need another year to grow. The time is now.”