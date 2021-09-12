Big E Thinks Brock Lesnar Does Stuff Because He Is Bored

The return of Brock Lesnar has changed the dynamic of the Universal title picture to a great extent but Big E is not too worried about this change. The Money In The Bank holder appeared on the latest episode of Talking Smack. He was asked if The Beast’s return affects his plans for the championship contract he is holding.

Replying to it, E claimed that Brock Lesnar has reached a level of wealth where you do stuff because you are bored. Though he claimed that Lesnar’s return is not going to deter him from his plans:

“Well, the hair was a choice. It really was a choice, but I don’t have Brock money. You know, you get to a level of wealth where you just do stuff because you’re bored, I think he’s at that level of wealth. So congrats to him.” said Big E, “He’s still a very large and massive man, but that’s not going to deter me from my plans here.”

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming during the SummerSlam PPV after over a year of absence. He confronted Roman Reigns upon his comeback. The Beast Incarnate then challenged the Universal champion for his title during the September 10 SmackDown. Reigns accepted this challenge but said that the match will take place after his bout with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.