Big E Wants To Retire Goldberg: “Who Better To Take Old Yeller Behind The Barn?”

Now that Big E is on the top of the food chain after winning the WWE championship, there are plenty of people who want a shot at him. One such star we could see him wrestling soon is none other than Goldberg.

The new champion recently had an interview with Hot 97 radio. He talked about things such as his life before WWE, the boss Vince McMahon and more.

Speaking of a potential match against the former WCW star, E recalled how he used to make jokes about facing him because he never thought he would get the match:

“Man, I used to make jokes about it because I never thought I’d get the match, but as far as I know, Goldberg is still under contract. He’s still around. Goldberg was my favorite wrestler as a kid. I met him, probably 25 years ago, at a signing in Tampa.”

Big E Wants To Retire Goldberg

However, now that an encounter with Goldberg seems plausible, Big E believes that there is no one better than him to take the ‘old yeller behind the barn’:

“Well, who better to retire him? Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We’ll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Goldberg was last seen during the August 29 episode of Raw where he promised to comeback and take revenge on Bobby Lashley. There is no word yet on if there is any plan for him to take on Big E in the future.