Booker T On Concerns That Adam Cole Will Be Lost In Shuffle In AEW

Adam Cole becoming the AEW champion somewhere down the line after his incredible debut at All Out looks inevitable and Booker T is all for it. The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the former Undisputed Era leader changing sides among other things on the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast.

Discussing the prospect of Cole becoming the AEW world champion one day, T claimed that it will change the whole name of the gamet:

“If Adam Cole wins the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, it will change the whole name of the game, just because he’s that guy that a lot of people don’t think should be playing that role and that position. It would show the adversity of what AEW is all about.

Booker T On If Adam Cole Will Be Washed Out In AEW

Booker T also addressed the concerns that Adam Cole may get lost in the shuffle in AEW with stars such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson being given priority. He claimed that it won’t be the case because of the way AEW handles their roster:

“I don’t think he’s going to get washed out. I think the way AEW works their talent, they’re trying to make everybody on the roster a star. I think that’s what the business has always been in the past,

Every wrestler in the 90s in the WWE came out of the curtain and they were a star. They brought somebody’s a** to a seat in that arena. That’s what I think AEW is trying to do, have all of their stars create as far as reaching to their fan base only.”

Adam Cole’s NXT contract expired last month. He made his AEW debut after the main event of All Out and immediately aligned himself with the Elite.