Booker T: The Best Promo Guy Right Now Is MJF

Booker T is of the belief that no one can touch MJF on the mic.

It’s clear that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become one of the breakout stars of AEW. Many have praised him for his heel work, particularly when cutting promos. MJF has proven he can hold his own in the ring as well.

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he gets chills whenever MJF speaks.

“I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable. He sounds like one of those promos from back in the day where you get caught up in just looking at the guy’s eyes. The feel of the promo makes you go, ‘Good God, man.’ This guy is really good. You can tell it’s natural just having the feel of which route to go during his promos. I give that guy a whole lot of credit. Damn good promo guy, MJF.”

MJF has already been a part of many high-profile feuds at just 25 years old. He’s mixed it up with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes. He is set to do battle with Brian Pillman Jr. on the AEW Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on Sept. 22 in New York City.

Many believe that it’s only a matter of time before MJF captures the AEW World Championship. He has competed for the gold before against Moxley but the timing simply wasn’t right for the title change. Whether or not a title run sometime next year is in the cards remains to be seen.