Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins’ Comment About Their Hell In A Cell Match

Seth Rollins recently admitted that he was very upset with Vince McMahon after the finish to his 2019 Universal championship Hell In A Cell match with Bray Wyatt. Now Wyatt has responded to his remarks

The former WWE superstar took on his Twitter to respond to the Architect. He indicated that his reaction to the finish was very similar to his opponent:

Wait until you hear my reaction. — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 27, 2021

The 2019 Hell In A Cell PPV saw a newly debuted Fiend facing Seth Rollins in a cell match. The bout ended in Referee stoppage after Wyatt was hit with a sledgehammer by Rollins and buried under weapons.

However, The Fiend rose from under the pile of weapons when the officials were checking on him. He attacked Rollins and incapacitated him with the Mandible Claw. This ending attracted largely negative reactions from fans.

Seth Rollins On His Reaction To Match Against Wyatt

Seth Rollins talked about his reaction to the Hell In A Cell match against Bray Wyatt during his recent appearance on Broken Skull Sessions. Rollins claimed that he wanted to ‘strangle Vince McMahon’ for that finish:

“I put a positive spin on it now because I can look back a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you.”

