Britt Baker Keeps AEW Women’s Title In All Out Defense

Kris Statlander was the latest wrestler in the women’s division to step up to challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Title.

It happened at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL at the NOW Arena. The match saw both ladies get an equal amount of offense in and seemed to go through quick spots early. They nearly botched a suplex off the top rope.

Baker hit the Pittsburgh Sunrise then the stomp for a near fall. Baker won with the locked jaw.

Statlander had been out of action for nearly 10 months thanks to a knee injury, but returned this past April. To get this title shot, she racked up a sixteen-match winning streak in AEW in singles matches.

Baker won the title at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 30, where she ended Hikaru Shida’s title reign of over a year.

Many fans were hoping to see Baker wrestle Thunder Rosa at this show, but they will have to wait until 2022 to see the much-anticipated rematch.

It was recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan is to build up for a major match in early 2022 although it was not said if this will be on pay-per-view or on a special episode of Dynamite.

Their first match took place a few months ago during the bloody unsanctioned main event match on an episode of Dynamite.

.@callmekrisstat powers out of the Lockjaw and DROPS the Champ face first!



How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/eqeO6A2jo4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

A rare moment of FIRE from@orangecassidy to encourage @callmekrisstat back into the ring.



How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/rauo9Z3kZT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

What are your thoughts on Baker retaining the Women’s Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.