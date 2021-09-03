Britt Baker Not Interested In Wrestling Outside Of AEW

The “Forbidden Door” has led to many intriguing matches and angles but don’t expect Britt Baker to show up for a promotion outside of AEW.

Baker is the reigning AEW Women’s Champion. She captured the gold back in May at Double or Nothing when she defeated Shida. Britt’s victory ended Shida’s 372-day title reign.

As of late, we’ve seen AEW work with a slew of different promotions. We’ve seen cross-promotion with the likes of NJPW, AAA, Impact Wrestling, and NWA. It has led many fans to think of potential fantasy matchups.

Speaking at Planet Comic-Con, Britt said that if anyone wishes to wrestle her from another company, they will have to make the trip to AEW.

“I’m not going anywhere because I’m in the hottest professional wrestling company on the planet. I don’t need to go anywhere. They can come here, and that’s fine, but I have no desire to go anywhere because they can all come to us.

“Everyone has their own different path. I’m the baddest b*tch of the block in AEW and, again, if they want to come to me I welcome them all with open arms. Please step foot in my ring.”

Britt Baker is scheduled to make her third title defense against Kris Statlander. The championship match will take place this Sunday night (Sept. 5). It’ll be a part of the All Out PPV inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.