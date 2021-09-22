Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Isn’t Doing ‘Yes!’ Chants In AEW

Bryan Danielson has shed some light on why he won’t be doing the “Yes!” chants in AEW.

Danielson ended up being the second-worst kept secret in AEW history behind CM Punk. Danielson reportedly signed a deal with AEW and Punk even hinted at “The American Dragon’s” arrival. Danielson ended appearing at the end of the AEW All Out PPV on Sept. 5.

As the fans chanted “Yes!” Danielson didn’t point in the air as he normally does. Instead, he just extended his arms out and hopped down the aisle.

During an appearance on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, Danielson said he won’t be leading the chants out of respect for WWE‘s IPs.

“I’m not doing it myself because I respect WWE’s intellectual property. I don’t think anything legally, they haven’t threatened anything legally. I had a great conversation with Kevin Dunn before I debuted with AEW. I was very upfront with WWE of, ‘I want to let you guys know I’m leaving. This is my debut date.’ They asked me, politely, to respect their intellectual property. Even some things that couldn’t be legally enforced. I’m trying my best to do that. There are also certain expectations fans have of me that they want to be able to do. I’m happy they still get to do that. I’m going to do my best to avoid swinging my arms in the air.”

Danielson has made it clear that he did not leave WWE on bad terms. In fact, he recently penned a “thank you” letter to WWE chairman Vince McMahon on the Players Tribune.

Bryan Danielson has said that fans who wish to continue chanting “Yes!” can do so. Danielson let it be known that he still embraces the chants but you just won’t see him encouraging it as he did during his WWE run.

Danielson and other AEW names have been making media rounds ahead of the big Grand Slam event. Dynamite will air live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sept. 22. Danielson will take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on the show. Rampage will also take place that same night but it won’t air on TNT until Sept. 24.