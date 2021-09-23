Bryan Danielson On If He Communicated With CM Punk Before AEW Signing

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk made their debuts for AEW only two weeks apart. However, despite being friends for a long time, the duo did not speak before signing with the promotion.

The American dragon recently appeared on ESPN SportsNation to promote the Dynamite: Grand Slam special. He discussed things like his match against the AEW champion Kenny Omega and more.

When asked if he had any communication with Punk before inking the AEW deal, Danielson claimed that they had ‘next to zero’ communication with each other:

“We’ve had next to zero communication, as a lot of my friends know, I’m a horrible communicator. I didn’t know about the [CM] Punk stuff until it happened right, but it seemed very fitting.”

Bryan Danielson Wants To Team With CM Punk

Now that both the stars are in the same promotion again, a future clash between the two is inevitable. Bryan Danielson also spoke about the possibility and recalled how he wrote about Punk in his 2015 book based on his WrestleMania main event:

“I wrote in my book that it makes me sad that that will most likely never happen, and then now here we are in 2021 and it’s a real possibility. I had heard him say in an interview recently that I hadn’t even thought of,

But it’s not just me against CM Punk, it’s teaming with CM Punk. He had said something about maybe me and him against The Young Bucks” recalled Danielson, “and I was like oh my God, that would be awesome.”

The former world champion also discussed how leaving WWE was a difficult decision for him but he ultimately chose to sign with AEW because there are many names in the roster who he wants to face.