Bryan Danielson Thanks WWE Ahead Of AEW In-Ring Debut

Bryan Danielson will wrestle Kenny Omega at Dynamite Grand Slam tomorrow night. Ahead of his in-ring debut with AEW, Danielson penned an article for the Players Tribune thanking WWE.

“Before this next part of my career gets fully underway, there’s something I need to express: THANK YOU, WWE,” Danielson wrote. “Thank you to the incredible superstars with whom I’ve shared both the ring and the road. For Savate-Kick Saturdays and locally roasted coffee. For being family when we’re away from family. For making me look good when I didn’t feel good. For deep conversations and pointless debates. For making me laugh — both in the best of times, and the worst. For all the small things that make life as a wrestler just a little bit more fun.”

Danielson also wrote a paragraph thanking “The Big Man” who one might assume is Vince McMahon.

“Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you.”

Danielson continued to say that he hopes his fans from WWE will follow him to AEW, but he understands if they don’t.

“I hope you will continue to follow me in AEW, but I completely understand if you don’t. You’ve given me more than enough — more than I could ever repay. Thank you for all of it,” Danielson continued. “I loved my time in WWE. Needless to say, it changed my life.”

Bryan Danielson’s WWE Career As Daniel Bryan

Danielson was with WWE from 2009 until 2021, with a brief departure in 2010 after he choked Justin Roberts with his tie during a Nexus invasion. During that time, he won the WWE Championship 4 times. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship once. He is a 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x United States Champion, a 1x WWE tag-team champion along with Kane, and a 1x Smackdown tag-team champion along with Rowan.

Bryan won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2011. He is the 6th WWE Grand Slam title winner under the current format, and 15th all-time. Bryan is also a 12x Slammy Award winner, with some awards being serious (such as 2013’s Superstar of the Year) and some not-so-serious (such as 2013’s Beard of the Year award).

Bryan was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2016.