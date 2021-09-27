Bryan Danielson Was Pleasantly Surprised With AEW’s Creative Approach

After butting heads with the WWE writers for over a decade, Bryan Danielson was pleasantly surprised with the creative approach in AEW. The former WWE star recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. Among other things, he talked about the difference in the creative process of the two companies.

Detailing his reaction to his first encounter with the AEW creatives, Bryan admitted that he was a little blown away. According to him, no one told him what he was doing and they asked Danielson what he wanted to do instead:

“I was actually a little bit blown away, my first time I had to talk or anything was in Cincinnati, and I was like, so what are we doing? ‘I don’t know, what do you want to do?’ Wait, what?”

Bryan Danielson On AEW’s Approach Compared To WWE

Bryan Danielson continued his explanation mentioning how he was never handed a sheet of paper. He described that people in AEW have a collective approach where they sit down and figure out what the plan for him is:

“Last week in Newark, it was the same thing. I was never handed a sheet of paper. I was never told what we’re doing. We kind of sit down and decide what we’re doing, And I was just like, oh. And then there’s this overarching fear for me a little bit because some people don’t like working with the writers.”

The former world champion made his AEW debut during the All Out PPV from Chicago on September 5. He made his first Dynamite appearance on September 8 from Cincinnati, Ohio. Danielson also talked about the WWE creative process in detail and discussed being part of the creative himself during his finishing months. You can check out his comments at this link.