Bryan Danielson Won’t Dabble Into Business Side Of AEW

Don’t expect Bryan Danielson to be a part of the creative process with AEW.

Danielson has the wrestling industry buzzing. The “American Dragon” made his debut for AEW at the conclusion of the All Out PPV. He helped Christian Cage and Jurassic Express fight off The Elite.

During a media scrum, Danielson was asked if he has any interest in dabbling into some behind-the-scenes creative decisions for AEW. Danielson says that’s a hard pass.

“So I briefly took part in creative in WWE and I will say this, I like just wrestling, right? I’ll leave the business stuff and all that kind of stuff up to up to Tony. I mean, honestly, Tony’s the businessman. I couldn’t care less about the business. As far as the business I want him to make money so that he keeps doing this thing that is so much fun for me to do, right? So what I want more than anything else out of all this — I don’t know if you know this, I’m the richest man who’s ever lived.

“Yeah, pretty much I grew up without much so in comparison, I feel — as far as that kind of stuff, I just feel so blessed to be able to step into this position where you have a crowd that just loves this product and you saw it tonight. Every match, they’re just invested, you know? So for me, it’s not about like, ‘Oh, can we take it to this?’, or, ‘Can we take it to that?’ I would love to help Tony do that. But my goal is to produce excellent professional wrestling that people can watch because this is one of the things I truly believe: you show excellent professional wrestling to anybody and they will enjoy it because excellent professional wrestling is fucking awesome.”

Bryan Danielson has admitted that walking away from WWE was a hard decision to make. He says that while he has much love for Vince McMahon, he believes the WWE chairman is overly protective of him. Danielson also said there’s renewed excitement when it comes to joining the AEW roster.