Bryan Danielson’s Reasons For Joining AEW Should Concern WWE

While CM Punk has been critical of his time in WWE (without mentioning the company by name) since signing with AEW, comments made by Bryan Danielson since All Out strike an entirely different tune. At the post-event media scrum, Danielson was very complimentary of WWE, his time there, and his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me,” Danielson said. “They were gonna let me go do some other stuff on the outside, but, I hate to say this, Vince sometimes — He and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he’s overprotective of me.”

Yet even though Bryan did not have the contentious relationship with WWE management as Punk did, was not released from his contract like a Ruby Soho or many others were, he still chose to sign with AEW.

Danielson signed with AEW even though WWE was going to let him work with other companies. He signed with AEW despite WWE offering him big money and featuring him in the main event of WrestleMania just months ago.

Bryan Danielson: I Want To Be A Part of This

Bryan continued by saying that it’s the fans, the AEW locker room, and the excitement surrounding the new company that enticed him to join.

“There’s just an excitement. You see the crowd. I mean I think you all see it, probably were all out there and you felt it,” Danielson continued to say about AEW. “You felt how excited people are about this product and it feels vibrant. Even just watching it through a TV screen in a trailer. I’m sitting there going, ‘God this is awesome. I want to be a part of this.’ So that was it.”

In other words, Bryan leaving WWE and signing with AEW had nothing to do with the negative aspects we often hear about WWE. Instead, Bryan’s signing had everything to do with the positive aspects of AEW. This is something WWE may want to be concerned about.

If they are unable to hold onto key talent such as a Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson, it might be a sign that the pendulum has swung inside the industry. Amongst wrestlers, WWE is no longer the promotion wrestlers dream of signing with. AEW is now in that role.