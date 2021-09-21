Cesaro Reveals What Disappointed Him About Roman Reigns Feud

Cesaro has dished out on what disappointed him about the Roman Reigns feud.

Cesaro had a red hot spring this year. The “Swiss Superman” defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37. He then received a WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. While Cesaro lost the match, this stretch was the most relevant he had been in WWE since winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale back in 2014.

During his appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Cesaro revealed the biggest disappointment about his rivalry with Reigns.

“You know what I was disappointed about? I wish it would have been in front of fans. That’s the one thing. That was the one thing, like… that match, the build-up, everything, I wish it would have been in front of fans, but it was the ThunderDome and it was still awesome.”

While WrestleMania 37 took place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay at a reduced capacity, WWE didn’t immediately return to regular shows on the road. The company eased its way back to live crowds. This meant that WrestleMania Backlash was held inside the ThunderDome with no fans in attendance.

At the very least, Cesaro can take pride in his match with Rollins at WrestleMania 37. As mentioned, that event did have fans and Cesaro received a big ovation when he scored the pinfall.