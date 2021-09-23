Changes Made To Chris Jericho’s Cruise

Some additions and removals have been made to Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Rager at Sea Cruise.

We’re just under a month away from the return of Jericho’s cruise. Some big names have already been announced such as Kurt Angle and Will Ospreay. The additions keep on rolling, but there have also been two omissions.

Here is the latest update on the cruise courtesy of Sixthman.

“We’re happy to announce these awesome AEW wrestlers joining the Triple Whammy! Welcome Wardlow, Rebel, Sonny Kiss, Chaos Project, and Ashley D’Amboise to Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea!

“Kick Axe and Sitting Ringside with Dave Penzer are no longer able to join us on Triple Whammy, however we hope to welcome them aboard in the future.”

Jericho’s cruise is set to begin on Oct. 21. It’ll run through Oct. 25. Jericho says he’s been working with AEW head honcho Tony Khan in putting together talent for the event. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and more AEW wrestlers are set to compete.

