Charlotte Flair Retains WWE Raw Women’s Title At Extreme Rules

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair put her title on the line in a match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Columbus, Ohio against Alexa Bliss.

The match was short but both stars got plenty of offense. Flair tossed Lilly the doll at Bliss, which allowed her to send Bliss into the ring post and hit Natural Selection. Post-match, Flair ripped apart the doll. Bliss attacked her as a result. Flair got the better of Bliss in the brawl.

Flair had been in a feud with Nia Jax as Jax got a win over the champion only for Flair to successfully retain the title. After the match, Bliss and her doll Lilly appeared on the video screen so Bliss could invite Flair to join them on the playground. Flair said she wasn’t interested in Bliss’ mind games so Bliss said she would join them. After a match challenge, Flair accepted it and setting up this match.

Flair became the Raw Women’s Champion by beating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at SummerSlam last month.

Based on this post-match angle, it appears WWE will continue this feud.

What are your thoughts on Flair retaining the Raw Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.