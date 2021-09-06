Chris Jericho Keeps His Wrestling Career Alive With AEW All Out Victory

Chris Jericho battled MJF once again in a match, but this time, he put his career on the line at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL. If Jericho had lost then his in-ring wrestling career would’ve been over.

However, as expected, that didn’t happen as Jericho won the match. MJF had Jericho’s old countdown titantron. Jericho had a guitar player do his entrance song. The match started slowly. MJF with Judas Effect and pinned Jericho, who had his leg on the bottom rope. The match was restarted. Jericho with the walls to win the match.

On the August 25th edition of Dynamite, Jericho cut a promo about how he couldn’t end the feud between him and MJF without getting a win. He pitched the All Out match with the stipulation that if he could not beat MJF, he would no longer wrestle for AEW. MJF came out and accepted the match.

The week before, MJF submitted Jericho with an armbar in what was billed as the fifth labour of Jericho. Leading up to their previous match, they had been the leaders of two different stables with MJF leading The Pinnacle and Jericho leading The Inner Circle.

In May, both teams worked a Blood and Guts match that saw The Pinnacle win as The Inner Circle surrendered after MJF threatened to throw Jericho off the cage. After the match, MJF threw Jericho off the cage anyway.