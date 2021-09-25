Chris Jericho Says Elimination Chamber Was Supposed To Be WarGames, Why Vince McMahon Changed It

The Elimination Chamber was originally supposed to be a WarGames match but Vince McMahon changed it because its association to WCW, according to Chris Jericho. The former AEW champion welcomed Adam Cole on the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The duo discussed Cole’s time in NXT and more during the episode.

Talking about NXT’s version of WarGames, Jericho revealed that the Elimination Chamber match was originally supposed to be WarGames. He explained why the boss did not want to do it:

“Just a little tidbit, Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames, but Vince didn’t want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW, So then we created our own. Hunter (Triple H) always wanted to do WarGames, and then he brings it to NXT and there you go.”

AEW has introduced its own version of the classic WarGames match dubbed Blood and Guts. Chris Jericho was part of the first Blood and Guts match and his Inner Circle competed against MJF‘s The Pinnacle in a losing effort.

The Elimination Chamber was first introduced on WWE programming back in November 2002. Y2J was part of the first-ever Elimination Chamber match that took place at Survivor Series 2002 as well