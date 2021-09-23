Chris Jericho Says He Pitched To Disband The Inner Circle

The Inner Circle formed on the 1st ever edition of AEW Dynamite on October 2nd, 2019. Jericho was already the first AEW World Champion at this point. Jake Hager would make his debut that night as well. The faction has been a focal point of the promotion since it first debuted on TNT but according to Jericho, he recently pitched for it to be disbanded.

Jericho was speaking to Stephanie Chase when he mentioned that he pitched to Tony Khan that the stable be broken up.

“My idea was for us to respectfully disband and go on our own ways,” Jericho said (transcriptions via Fightful). “Tony didn’t want to do that. He said, ‘Why would you want to disband? You don’t have to be together all the time, but you’re still The Inner Circle.'”

“After this year, the whole storyline was based around MJF wanting to join, Wardlow is in the Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, five-on-five and that sort of thing. It was a well told year long story with the five of us,” Jericho continued. “It’s good for us to go our own ways and not be in each other’s business every week. It’s good that we’re still aligned. For me, I thought it was a good time for us to go our own way, but we can still do that without officially disbanding the band or breaking up the band.”

Two members of the Inner Circle, Jericho and Hager, will face off against the Men of the Year in tag-team action on Rampage Friday night. Santana and Ortiz will also team with the Lucha Bros to take on the Hardy Family Office that show. Next week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara will receive a TNT title shot against Miro.