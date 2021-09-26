Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon Holds Grudge Against NXT

Chris Jericho welcomed Adam Cole on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. Among other things, these two also revealed their thoughts on the recent rebranding of NXT and discussed whether AEW’s win in Wednesday night wars is the reason for it.

Jericho claimed that he can say just from observing things that WWE had no idea what they were dealing with when they put NXT against Dynamite. He then claimed that Mr. McMahon holds a grudge against NXT for not beating AEW:

“When they put NXT up against AEW, it really hurt the brand to where you lost the cool factor, and AEW was the cool one. NXT just got steamrolled, and I think, as a result, Vince kind of holds a grudge against NXT. You had the chance to beat AEW, and you didn’t. Now I’m going to take over, and I’m going to do it my way.”

Discussing if AEW’s win in the Wednesday night wars played a part in the recent NXT revamp, Cole said that it absolutely did. He explained that from Vince McMahon‘s standpoint, NXT is the breeding ground for main roster stars. So he understands if the boss wants to have a little bit more control over things.

Chris Jericho also talked about his time in WWE and working with NXT stars. He recalled how he encouraged Vince McMahon to bring Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura to the main roster.