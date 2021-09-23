CM Punk On Who He Thinks Is The Best Wrestler In The World Right Now

The name of CM Punk has been associated with the best in the world conversation for a long period. He even embraced this gimmick for a run in WWE. Though according to the former WWE star himself, the current time is the toughest to single out one wrestler as the best among others because there are so many greats.

Punk was asked who he thinks is the best wrestler in the world currently during an interview on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker. Replying to it, the former WWE champion mentioned how he used to be able to choose one name in the past:

“You know, for the first time in I think a long time, the waters as muddy as it has been, I remember in 2002 – 2003, I was like, Eddie Guerrero is the best wrestler in the world, easily. I remember in 2004, Samoa Joe is the best wrestler in the world. It’s kind of the whole animus for the best in the world thing.”

CM Punk Thinks It’s Very Subjective Nowadays

CM Punk continued his explanation saying that if you had your finger on the pulse of wrestling, there was always a guy you could distinguish as the best. However, according to the AEW star, things have been the murkiest in a very long time because there are so many great athletes in different companies:

“Now, I think it’s so subjective too. You could say it’s Bryan Danielson. You could say it’s Kenny Omega. There’s an argument for Roman Reigns. I think now, in 2021, like I said, I think this has been the murkiest it’s been in a very long time.”

CM Punk then talked about the forbidden door and how you can see wrestlers from many different companies competing in AEW. He said that this crossover should be very appealing for someone who wants to find out who in fact is the best wrestler in the world right now.