CM Punk Takes Shot At Hulk Hogan While Comparing Him To Steve Austin

CM Punk is not a fan of Hulk Hogan‘s. He’s mentioned this in numerous previous interviews. In a recent appearance on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker podcast, Punk compared Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan’s careers and then offered up his opinion of Hogan.

Punk and Walker were talking about the biggest stars in wrestling’s history when Punk compared Austin and Hogan.

“A lot of this is subjective, though, right? Like, you can make the argument, ‘oh well, Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin’ but then you look at business periods and eras and box office receipts and all that other stuff,” Punk said on the show. “I think Hogan is a piece of s**t, so obviously I’m going to be like ‘Steve Austin, yeah!’ but that’s another podcast.”

The clip of Punk comparing Hogan and Austin can be heard in the player below:

Punk also responded to a Tweet from someone critical of his comments about Hulk Hogan.

“Brother, just tune in tonight. Just got off the phone with Arthur Ashe and he’s excited to host us tonight. Gonna party with Belushi in nyc after I slam Baba. Hope I don’t tear anything in my back. Metallica,” Punk wrote.

