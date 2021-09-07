CM Punk: Teaming With Sting Is A Bucket List Thing

CM Punk admits teaming with Sting is bucket list material.

Punk recently had his first wrestling match in seven years. He took on Darby Allin at the AEW All Out PPV inside the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Punk hit Darby with the GTS to get the pinfall victory.

Ahead of the match, Sting, who is Darby’s mentor, promised he would stay out of the match. “The Icon” lived up to his word and stood backstage after Darby made his walkout. After the match, Sting returned and shook Punk’s hand.

Speaking to media members following All Out, Punk discussed what it would mean to team with Sting.

“Without ever having a bucket list, it’d be hard for me to write things down because I’ve done so many cool things, but yeah, that’s one of them, that’s a bucket list thing. It’s an item that I never thought I would, you know, because your brain doesn’t go there. We were never in the same company at the same time with two different generations of wrestlers and you just, you never thought it was possible, and now it is. That’s kind of how I feel about the entire groundswell of AEW as a whole, you know, like you got me, Darby and Sting in a ring and it’s legitimately three different generations, you know?

“It feels like there’s something there and there’s real organic moments here. Like him coming out and shaking my hand. We didn’t talk about that. That wasn’t a planned thing. He came out and he did it. Before I shook his hand, I looked at him and I was like, ‘This means something to a kid like me,’ and he said, ‘It means something to me too, you know?’ That’s, that’s wild to me. That’s the playground we have here, where we could do all the stuff that you didn’t ever think was possible.”