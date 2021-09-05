CM Punk to AEW Haters: “We Don’t Need You, So STFU”

CM Punk addressed the crowd at the conclusion of the latest episode of AEW Dark.

As Jurassic Express was hanging in the ring after their match, Cult of Personality hit and Punk headed tot he ring. He grabbed a microphone and said he thinks it’s super cool how involved the audience is. They sing wrestlers’ entrance songs, they’re chanting AEW and it’s an amazing party-like atmosphere. “It helps, it really does,” said Punk.

“I’m Super Grateful, Humble Punk now” – CM Punk

Punk said he’s been tasked with “sending the crowd happy” and led the crowd to sing the ‘Golden Girls’ theme song.

Last week in Milwaukee, he addressed an AEW crowd and told them, if you enjoyed the show, great, tell your friends about it. If you didn’t enjoy the show, “shut the F up.”

He wanted to clarify what he meant by that. He doesn’t mind criticism. In fact, he welcomes criticism, because that’s feedback on how they can improve. However, there is a segment of wrestling fans who are negative for the sake of being negative.

“The part about shutting the f–k up is for the people who hate watch stuff and have nothing good to say, or nothing good to add to the conversation. We don’t need you, so shut the f–k up.”

CM Punk wants Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view to be like a “gigantic party” that makes people wish they were there in person.

“At the end of the day, ya’ll are our bosses,” Punk added. “If you’re not having a good time, please let us know. But if you like what you see, you let us know and we’ll give you all that we have. So, sing those songs, cheer for these guys, boo for the ones you don’t like. And if you don’t like it…”

CM Punk battles Darby Allin tonight at AEW All Out. It will be Punk’s first match in over 7 years.