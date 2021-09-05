HomeNewsAEW News

CM Punk Wants To Team With Bryan Danielson To Face The Young Bucks

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
CM Punk Bryan Danielson
CM Punk & Bryan Danielson

CM Punk is adding fuel to the fire.

Bryan Danielson reportedly signed a deal with AEW. Bodyslam.net was the first to report the news and claimed the initial plan was to have him debut on the Sept. 22 Dynamite show in New York City. He has since updated the report, claiming Bryan’s debut has now been bumped up to the All Out PPV on Sept. 5.

Danielson has mostly remained silent since his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania but CM Punk has been dropping hints. During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Punk expressed interest in teaming with Bryan Danielson to take on The Young Bucks.

“I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I’ve gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it’s…when does this come out? Saturday? Okay…I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers, it’s just me putting my booker hat on,”

“Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious that’s what you do.”

As of now, Matt and Nick Jackson are the AEW Tag Team Champions. That could change tonight as they will defend their gold inside a steel cage at All Out.

Stick with SEScoops tonight as we’ll be providing coverage of All Out. We’ll be bringing you results as well as any updates on surprise appearances.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

ViaWrestlingNews.co
Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.
Est. 2004 - Sports Entertainment Scoops

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC