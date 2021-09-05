CM Punk Wants To Team With Bryan Danielson To Face The Young Bucks

CM Punk is adding fuel to the fire.

Bryan Danielson reportedly signed a deal with AEW. Bodyslam.net was the first to report the news and claimed the initial plan was to have him debut on the Sept. 22 Dynamite show in New York City. He has since updated the report, claiming Bryan’s debut has now been bumped up to the All Out PPV on Sept. 5.

Danielson has mostly remained silent since his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania but CM Punk has been dropping hints. During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Punk expressed interest in teaming with Bryan Danielson to take on The Young Bucks.

“I wanna wrestle the Young Bucks. I’ve gotta find the right tag partner for that. I mean, if we’re fantasy booking, it’s…when does this come out? Saturday? Okay…I don’t think it’s necessarily giving away spoilers, it’s just me putting my booker hat on,”

“Of all the possibilities, I would do CM Punk and The American Dragon vs. The Young Bucks. It’s so obvious that’s what you do.”

As of now, Matt and Nick Jackson are the AEW Tag Team Champions. That could change tonight as they will defend their gold inside a steel cage at All Out.

