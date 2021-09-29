Cody Rhodes Denies AEW Grand Slam Gear Was Inspired By Homelander

Fans who were convinced that the gear Cody Rhodes wore for AEW Grand Slam was inspired by Homelander are in for a rude awakening.

Rhodes competed inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. He went one-on-one with Malakai Black in a rematch. Cody fell victim to the classic mist in the eyes and a small package, which led to him losing the match.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Cody’s gear. Many assumed it took inspiration from Homelander. That isn’t the case, however. Here’s what Cody Rhodes told Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement.

“The Boys, which is a wonderful everything. If you’re not ready or watching The Boys, it’s outstanding. (My gear) isn’t (inspired by the show). I feel bad saying it isn’t because everyone thought the initial cape that [Lead Seamstress/Designer] Ms. Sandra Gray had made was Homelander inspired, but really, I think it was a Colonial soldier is what inspired it. I never once, because of the fun reactions online, I never told her to deviate only because if people find that parallel and they like it, why not? There is a parallel in characters in terms of my goody-two-shoes nature not always sitting that great with wrestling fans. I can be the good guy, but they don’t have to cheer me, they can do whatever they’d like.”

Rhodes is known for his extravagant entrances. For an event the magnitude of Dynamite, it comes as little surprise that the former two-time TNT Champion went to great lengths to show out.

Now that he’s gone 0-2 against Black, Rhodes is seemingly left to start a new rivalry. Who that will be against remains to be seen. It was teased that Cody and Arn Anderson were beginning to have some problems during the rematch with Black. It’ll be interesting to see if it leads to Arn aligning himself with someone else.