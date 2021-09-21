Cody Rhodes: “I’ll Retire Before I Become A Heel”

While many fans have discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel for a while now, the AEW star himself is against changing his current character. The former TNT champion recently took part in an AMA of Bleacher Report. He answered questions such as what was the inspiration for him to join AEW and more.

Cody was then asked about the toughest challenge he has faced in his career. Replying to it, Rhodes said that the music has broken his heart far more than it has cheered him:

“The music has broken my heart far more than it has cheered me up so far. I started a bit smaller and today in our industry I’m like a giant. Currently, I’m in a position where they think I book the show and book myself which has created tension for some fans. I’m of the belief that if you pay your money you can cheer, boo, etc.”

Cody Rhodes Will Retire Before Turning Heel

Cody Rhodes continued his explanation saying that going from a warm to adversarial reception from the fans has been a challenge for him. Though the former WWE star promised that he will retire before turning heel:

“To go from a warm reception to an adversarial reception…I’ll retire before I become a heel. I’m not going to make decisions that are bad for our youth to see. That’s the challenge, how do I maintain where I’m at when the crowd wants to get a different flavor.”

Cody Rhodes teased his retirement after losing a match to Malakai Black on the August 4 episode of Dynamite but Black stopped him with a post-match attack. The Rhodes to the top star is set to make his in-ring return at the Dynamite: Grand Slam special this Wednesday in a match against Black.