Cody Rhodes Names His Personal Favorite Matches

Cody Rhodes has listed his personal favorite matches.

Rhodes has been wrestling since 2006 when he was brought to OVW to develop. It didn’t take long for Rhodes to make it to WWE Raw as he made his television debut the following year. He ended up spending nearly nine full years on the main roster before being granted his release from WWE.

Cody Rhodes ended up wrestling on the independent scene as well as NJPW and ROH before playing a pivotal role in the creation of AEW. With years of experience under his belt, Rhodes has plenty of choices in terms of which matches are his personal favorites.

In a recent mailing list, Rhodes revealed his opinion on the top matches he has participated in.

“My personal top 4:

4) MITB 2013 – Philly(the crowd saved me)

3) Cody V Kenny at Supercard(set an attendance record)

2) Cody V Sammy G on Dynamite

1) Cody V Brodie I on Dynamite

Honorable mentions: Wardlow in the cage, Legacy V DX Summerslam, Cody V Aldis I ALL IN, Cody V Dustin DON, Cody V Darby I, Cody V Lethal York Hall, Cody V Rey WM”

Cody’s number one choice was featured on the Aug. 22, 2020 edition of Dynamite. Rhodes put the TNT Championship on the line against Brodie Lee. Brodie ended up winning the match in dominating fashion. The two had a Dog Collar match on Oct. 7, which saw Cody win back the TNT Title.