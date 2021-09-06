Cody Rhodes Set To Make His Return Soon (Report)

It appears we now know the timetable for the return of Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was last seen on the Aug. 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. He was on the receiving end of a one-sided beatdown at the hands of Malakai Black. After hitting Black Mass, Black was able to get a three-count on Cody by simply placing his boot on his chest. After the match, Cody went to leave his boots in the ring but Black attacked him.

Bodyslam.net is reporting that Rhodes is expected to make his return “within the month.” It’s also said that there are “big plans” in store for him.

As of late, Black has been running through the Nightmare Family. After defeating Brock Anderson, Black booted Arn Anderson low and connected with Black Mass. He then defeated Lee Johnson. On the Sept. 8 edition of Dynamite, Black will collide with Cody’s older brother, Dustin.

Many believe that Black’s destruction of the Nightmare Family will push Cody Rhodes over the edge and he’ll go after Black with a vengeance. Rhodes had a similar situation with Mr. Brodie Lee. Cody was dominated by Lee, losing the TNT Championship. After some time away from the ring, Rhodes returned and reclaimed the gold by defeating Lee in a Dog Collar Match.