Cody Rhodes’ Wrestling Mount Rushmore Includes Tony Khan & Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes has named the four people who he’d put on a Wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Cody wife Brand recently took part in an ‘AMA’ Q&A session for Bleacher Report. They answered questions related to a number of different topics including a potential heel turn for Cody and more

When asked if their company was always going to be called All Elite Wrestling, the former TNT champion revealed that they first thought about calling it only ‘All Elite.’

“There were other names kicked around.” said Cody, “We considered ‘All Elite’ and Tony had the foresight and said ‘it’s a wrestling company, we need initials’… Dynamite is what Tony wanted and he saw it through.”

Brandi added that AEW was always on their mind. The debate they had was about the name of their weekly show before settling for Dynamite.

Wrestling Mount Rushmore

When a fan inquired the duo who they would include in their Mt. Rushmore, Cody Rhodes interestingly took the name of both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, before adding Dusty Rhodes and The Rock to the list.

Brandi said that she would have Sherri Martel, Ms. Elizabeth, Mae Young, and Madusa in her own Mt. Rushmore of wrestling.

Apart from this, the duo also answered questions related to things such as the origin story of AEW, advice for aspiring businessmen, and more.

